COCIN frowns at govt inability to resettle IDPs

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The President of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Rev. Dachollom Datiri has expressed displeasure over what it termed, the failure of government to fulfill its promises of resettling the internally displaced persons to their various communities and called for urgent action to return the people to their ancestral homes.

COCIN, a prominent Christian denomination in Plateau State has lost hundreds of members and property worth millions of Naira to the violent conflicts in the State and beyond.

Datiri also condemned then growing rate of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crimes in the country as well as the continuous destruction of crops on people’s farms by Fulani herdsmen and urged government at all levels to eliminate the menace and give succour to the citizens.

The COCIN President, who read a communique issued at the end of the Church’s 97th General Church Council, GCC held at the COCIN headquarters in Jos further lamented the non-release of Leah Sharibu who has remained in captivity since February, 2018.

According to him, “The General Church Council expresses her deep concern over government’s failure to fulfill her promises of resettling the internally displaced persons to their various communities. Condemns the menace of Fulani herdsmen as they continually destroy crops on people’s farmlands.

“The GCC condemns in strong terms the alarming rate of kidnapping, armed robbery and armed banditry in the country and calls on government at all levels to eliminate the menace. Laments the continuous increase of corruption, which is eating deeper into the fabric of the Nigerian society despite the promises of the federal government to eradicate it.

“Laments over the non-release of Leah Sharibu who has remained into hands of Boko Haram since February 19, 2018 because of her faith. Calls on the government to do all it takes to ensure her release and the remaining Chibok school girls.”

The Church however commended the State Governor, Simon Lalong for the commencement of the library project at the Church’s proposed university and appealed for a hasty completion.

Vanguard