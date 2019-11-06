Vanguard Logo

Cobbler in court for allegedly receiving 96 stolen wrappers

A 25-year-old man, Mohammed Ruwa on Wednesday appeared in a Karu Senior Magistrates Court for allegedly receiving 96 pieces of stolen wrappers.

The police charged Ruwa, who resides in Nyanya, Abuja, with receiving stolen property, offence he denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Halima Bawa, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 22.

The complainant, he said, alleged that one ThankGod Ezekiel who she employed as a gardner, stole 96 pieces of wrapper.

During during police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to have received the wrappers from the suspect.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mariam Yusuf, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for hearing.

