Coalition tasks INEC, judiciary on justice over Imo Senatorial seat

Barely eight months after the conduct of Imo North Senatorial district supplementary election, the Coalition for a New Nigeria, CNN, Sunday, called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the judiciary to ensure justice was done to correct the observed breaches during the election held on March 9, 2019,

The Spokesman of coalition, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika, who made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the said they are deeply concerned over the violation of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Barri. Ezeobika said the attention of the group has been drawn to the alleged manipulation of our democratic process in the just concluded 2019 Senatorial election in the Imo North Senatorial District.

According to him, “Having observed the gross violations of the Electoral Act in the Imo North Senatorial District Supplementary Election on 9th March, 2019, the Coalition warns that such violations of the Electoral Act, if condoned, could set a very bad precedent for the Nation’s electoral process,

“The Coalition, which is referring to the Hon. Patrick Ndubueze’s case against senator Benjamin Uwajumogu said it was deeply concerned and demands that these infractions be considered by the relevant arms and agencies of government in order to ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to have been done,” he said.

He said the Coalition is of the strong belief that the Judiciary remains the very last hope of the common man in Nigeria and as such, must ensure that the rights of every Nigerian citizen is protected in all circumstances and at all times.

He added that, “Having received the report of the Committee of the Independent National Electoral commission on Imo North Senatorial District Supplementary election, held on the 9th of March, 2019, which confirmed a breach of the Electoral Act especially Sections 118 and 123 which thereinafter referred the matter to the Police for further investigation and prosecution especially regarding alleged forgery of result forms used by the Returning Officer to make his claimed declarations and return ; Inexplicable mutilation of several result forms ; and“Several actions of regular and ad hoc Staff bordering on dereliction of duty, the coalition warns that such violations of the Electoral Act, if condoned, could set a very bad precedent for the Nation’s electoral process.”

The coalition however called on “The security agencies to conduct an immediate investigation into this breach with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.”

