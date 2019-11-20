Says action gross violation of Nigeria’s status as a sovereign nation

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

A coalition of nine civil society organisations has appealed to the National Assembly to revisit its earlier probe on the $195 million coastal waterways security contract awarded an Israeli private firm, HLSI Security Systems and Technologies Limited,by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

The groups under the umbrella of addressing the media,Wednesday, in Abuja,said revisiting probe of the contract was necessary given that the action had grave national security implications on the country.

Reading a prepared text before newsmen,Mr Solomon Adodo,National Coordinator of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative,who spoke on behalf of the coalition,said the award of the contract to a foreign security firm ran contrary to some sections of the nation’s constitution which provides that the security of it shall be in the hands of its Armed Forces.

He said “all over the world, no nation leaves affairs of national security totally in the command and control of a private firm”, hence “Nigeria should therefore not be an exception.”

According to the groups, the “law thus vested solely the task of protecting our water ways on the Nigerian on the Nigerian Navy”, adding:”The Navy was given expanded military roles, especially in the oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian maritime economy.”

He said:” The Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative in partnership with eight other Civil Society Groups raised alarm over a shoddy contract for the security and control of our coastal waterways valued at one hundred and ninety five million dollars ($195,000,000.00) which contract was awarded to HLSI security systems.

“Our cry was premised on the fact that the said contract have grave national security implication owing to the ceding of the control of our water ways to a foreign firm which is a gross violation of our status as a sovereign Nation.

“This clandestine contract contravenes the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Chapter 1V, Part III, Section 217, sub section 1&2 states, ‘’There shall be an Armed Forces for the Federation as may be established by an Act of the National Assembly.

“The Federation shall, subject to an Act of the National Assembly made in that behalf, equip and maintain the Armed Forces as may be considered adequate and effective for the purpose of –(a) defending Nigeria on land, sea, or air; (c) suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President, but subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly; and (d) performing such other functions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

“It also negates the provision of Part 1, section 4 and particularly sub section A of the Armed Forces Act which provides thus: ’the Navy shall, in particular, be further charged with-

enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of all customs, laws, including anti-bunkering fishery and immigration laws of Nigeria at sea;enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of national and international maritime laws ascribed or acceded to by Nigeria;making of charts and coordinating of all national hydrographic surveys; and promoting, coordinating and enforcing safety regulations in the territorial water and the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria’’.

He explained that:”This law thus vested solely the task of protecting our water ways on the Nigerian on the Nigerian Navy. The Navy was given expanded military roles, especially in the oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian maritime economy.”

The coalition said it had since petitioned the National Assembly,explaining that in the petition, it specifically emphasised that:”That no Sovereign Nation surrenders or cedes control of its water ways to foreign entities for the inherent dangers therein.”

Other points,according to Mr Adodo were:”That the contract and ceding of our water ways to the exclusive control of a foreign firm is an avenue to divert Nigeria’s oil for selfish interest and personal gains” and “That ceding our water ways and the critical national assets therein to foreign firms will definitely undermine the constitutional role of the Nigerian Armed Forces as prescribed by law and will expose our Nation to glaring security risks and ridicule among the comity of nations.”

The groups frowned at the continuation of the contract after the Federal Executive Council had ordered its cancellation.

The text further read:”The cancellation of the said contract was as a result of the obvious flaws and intentions to defraud the nation which caught the eagle eyed attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and prompted him to act fast in the overall national interest.

“To our consternation and dismay however, our findings indicate that enemies of our commonwealth who seek to cast aspersions on the good government of President Buhari just to achieve their selfish ends smuggled the said Contract into the 2018 and 2019 National Budget to finance the contract which had already been reversed by the President.

“The desperation to go ahead with this contract despite its grave implications of economic sabotage and national security compromise raises very strong questions.

” Let it not be lost on us that this contract was entered into between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and HLSI whereas the Contract is a security contract for which the Ministry of Defence should have appropriately handled. Furthermore, the Firm awarded the contract has no sound antecedents of handling contracts of this magnitude, we must therefore make all efforts to avoid the pitfalls and challenges Nigeria encountered with the P&ID Contract.

” It is also on record that the Minister of Transportation – Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – is caught in a web of conflict of interest considering the fact that the company being awarded the contract has links with him in the light of the fact that the Company handled contracts for the Rivers State Government while the Rt. Hon. served as Governor of the State

“We therefore use this medium to cry out to the National Assembly to come to the rescue of Nigeria and Nigerians again. This massive fraud and attempt to surreptitiously hijack national security must not be allowed to stand. In the same vein, we herein use this medium to call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to rise and decisively deal with all those culpable of flouting the status quo pertaining the reversal of the said contract.

“We urge the National Assembly which has shown to be the bastion of hope to immediately call the Minister of Transportation to order and put the interest and security of Nigeria first and not to jeopardize or expose our nation to further security and economic dangers.”

vanguard