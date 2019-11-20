Climate Change: NIMASA moves to monitor green house gas emission

By Godwin Oritse

AS part of its Climate Action Plan, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has commenced moves to checkmate the Green House Gas, GHG, emission with a view to reducing pollution in Nigeria’s maritime space.

Speaking at the just concluded regional workshop on United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said that the agency has perfected plans to monitor GHG through data collection, monitoring and verification as stipulated in the Paris Agreement.

Peterside also disclosed that Nigeria has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Maritime Transport Coordinating Centre, MTCC, for Africa on climate change towards ensuring GHG emission reduction in the maritime sector.

He added that NIMASA has invested in climate observatory station at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, as part of effort to effectively manage atmospheric challenges associated with climate change in Nigeria.

Peterside explained that NIMASA will sustain efforts towards achieving 0.5 percent Sulphur Oxide in bunker fuel oil. He stated: “Nigeria’s strategy towards migrating from 3.5 to 0.5 Sulphur content has witnessed increased awareness, establishment of bunker fuel oil supply register, accreditation of laboratories, capacity building on emission reduction and establishment of compliance monitoring and enforcement.”