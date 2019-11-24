Rev. Fr. Samuel Azi, Assistant Parish Priest of Church of Assumption, Chongo’ Pyeng in Jos, has enjoined those in leadership positions to imbibe the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and always render selfless services that would improve on the quality of lives of the citizens.

Azi, who gave the advice in his sermon to commemorate the solemnity of “Christ the King” on Sunday in Jos, urged leaders at all levels to emulate Jesus’ humility, kindness, love and dedication to serve humanity.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that feast of Christ the King festival also called Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ was celebrated in the Roman Catholic Church in honour of Jesus Christ. Essentially a magnification of the Feast of Assumption, it was established by Pope Pius XI in 1925.

The celebration is also the last Sunday of the year according to the Catholic calendar.

Azi described the qualities of a servant leader, as modelled by Jesus Christ, challenging all servant leaders to always show love and be passionate for their people.

“We must all see Jesus Christ as our great role model and the epitome of peace and love.

“Nobody can ever equal His sacrifice for mankind so all in the position of power must be a servant leader,’’ he said.

He, therefore, encouraged all in the position of authority to use the feast of Christ the King to embrace humility irrespective of religious affiliation and to pray for the peace of Nigeria.

He said, unfortunately, there is a shortage of servant-leaders in the country and majority of those available, even in churches that is a house of God, wanted to be glorified and worshipped.

The Priest said the way forward for Nigeria is for those in positions of authority to be self-sacrificing and put the interest of others first before themselves while carrying out their duties.

According to him, most of those in the position of power see leadership as a birthright and for this, they must be worshipped as a thin god.

He described this a very wrong perception that must be corrected because as a leader, you are chosen to serve those that have been entrusted to you just like the Lord Jesus Christ being celebrated today did.

“Jesus Christ lived a life of love, tolerance, servant and personal sacrifice for others to thrive.

“If those in the position of authorities could take after him in the special attributes, Nigeria will regain its lost glory and will continue to witness peace, love, development and economic growth,’’ he said.

Azi, however, noted that if we can follow the path of humility the future offers humankind many opportunities for development, growth, advancement, dignity in labour and more fulfilled peaceful lives.

The Priest said it is incumbent on all Nigerians to cooperate and work together to improve the state of our nation by exercising responsive and responsible leadership and urged citizens to support their leaders to succeed.

