Clergy urges parents, religious leaders to teach sexuality

Rev. Israel Akanji, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North Central Zone, on Tuesday urged parents and religious leaders to teach and preach about sexuality to avoid children learning things the wrong way.

Akanji said this in Abuja at a summit on the “Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children” organised by Women’s Wing of Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN), FCT Chapter.

He stressed that religious leaders must come out of their shells to talk about sexual violence against women and children.

Also read:

“They must start preaching and teaching exactly what we have in our scriptures like in 1Corinthians chapter 7, the woman is told that she must carry out her sexual duties towards her husband.

”And the husband must also carry out his sexual duties towards his wife, and from Genesis, to Revelation the bible talks about sexuality.

”We can not continue to hide these teachings from our children, we must teach them right or they will learn wrongly,” he said.

Akanji also said that parents must teach their children to be cautious and careful around people.

“This is not the generation that we go to sleep waiting for when our children come of age, children are learning so much from the internet and from their friends.

“We must teach them the implications of certain things, else the child you think is innocent in the house would have been defiled and destroyed.

“As a mother, don’t say you were not thought things like this by your own parents, so you will not teach your children, the season has changed so you must change and teach your own children sex education.

“Tell your children what will happen if they go into sexual misconduct or allow someone to abuse them.

“Teach them the implications of sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and unwanted pregnancies,” he added.

Akanji noted that there were so many things one could teach the children about sexuality.

”You can also introduce rewards; for instance, if you remain a virgin till marriage, I will give you a house gift or a car, things like this can motivate them not to fall victim or get enticed.

He, therefore, called for severe punishment against those who violate and abuse children.

Mrs Ngozi Izuogu, Chairman, FCT WOWICCN, urged parents to monitor those they allow to come close to their children.

Izuogu, however, called for capital punishment for anyone convicted of sexual abuse against children.

Rev. Olubunmi Badejo, Convener of the summit, said that the rate of abuse in the country was alarming and the government must step forward to curb the menace.