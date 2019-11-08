Civil service, engine room of national development ― Okowa

By Dirisu Yakubu

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has described the civil service as the bedrock of national growth and development.

Accordingly, the governor stressed the need for the bureaucracy to guide the political class rightly, for the realization of the people’s collective aspiration.

Senator Okowa stated this when a delegation of the 41st meeting of the National Council on Establishment, NCE led by the Chairman of Council and Ag. Head of Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Okowa noted that the extent of knowledge embodied in top management Cadre makes them invaluable to the development and growth of the country.

He, therefore, advised that special attention be given to the grooming of young officers for continuity of excellence in the civil service and for the service to remain relevant, productive and competitive in a modern economy.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairman of Council noted that NCE has continued to live up to the purpose of its establishment. The purpose is for policy formulation and Implementation of established matters and other matters pertaining to the general welfare of Civil servants.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle quoted Dr Yemi-Esan as saying that the purpose of the council is to work towards an inclusive public service in the federal and state civil services.

The 41st meeting of the National Council on Establishment had thirty (30nos) Heads of Service present. Also present were Permanent Secretaries and Directors on Establishment matters from the thirty-six (36) states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Vanguard News