By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sunday, denied involvement in the production of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.

The FRSC in the rebuttal by its Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement in Abuja, noted the controversial umber plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.

“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.

“We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.

“In addition, a careful assessment of the said number plate will reveal that the characters of the dye are not the same with that of the FRSC production plants while the colour of the graphics (Nigeria Map) on the plate is Brown instead of Green that FRSC uses.

“Furthermore, all blanking and screen printing for such plates are done at the Gwagwalada production plant to ensure quality, uniformity and standards in line with his quality procedures of the FRSC in all its produced number plates in contrast to this one.

“So, we can confirm with certainty that this number plate was neither produced nor issued by the FRSC.

“Consequently, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.

“Furthermore, he has directed all field commands across the country to be on vigilance and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

“To this end, he calls on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents, while assuring of the competence and diligence of the Corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians.”

Vanguard