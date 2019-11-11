China: Monkey uses keeper’s phone to shop online

A Chinese zoo keeper left her handset in her office to get food for a primate she brought up. Unknowingly to her, the monkey has always been watching her purchase goods on e-commerce platforms.

The female keeper, Lv Mengmeng claimed the animal had once picked up her phone to poke at the screen.

The monkey was captured on CCTV operating the zoo worker’s phone. According to her, when she returned to her office after she went to get food for the monkey, she received a confirmation for things she did not order. She was surprised!

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou, a city in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, according to Jiangsu TV.

Clarifying the reason she left her office leaving the primate behind, the zoo worker according to Mail Online report said while checking daily necessities on an e-commerce site, she discovered the monkey was hungry and then decided to get it something to eat.

“I like playing on my phone and I like playing on my phone next to it. It has seen me placing orders on Taobao [Chinese e-commerce site].” Mail Online quoted Ms Lv to have said.

She confirmed the ordered products will be kept since they are daily necessities. She only regretted not to have enjoyed discounts on her purchase.

