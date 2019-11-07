China completes satellite TV installation in 1,000 villages in Nigeria

The initiative of the Chinese Government granting access to Satellite TV for 1,000 villages across all 774 local governments in Nigeria which started in 2017 has been completed and handed over to the government.

This was made known during a completion ceremony held in Abuja to present a completion certificate to StarTimes for executing the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman, House Committee on Information National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun noted that “the initiative has brought both countries together in the areas of human capital development and stressed that the level of value the access to satellite TV the project brings to these villages cannot be overemphasized.”

On his path, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Yuan expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for their cooperation during from the start to finish of the project. According to him, “China is a reliable ally of Nigeria and will continue to work with the Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigerians in the grassroot are not forgotten.”

Also commenting, the CEO of StarTimes, executors of the project noted that “all the 1,000 digital villages now have fully installed and operational digital television service comprising of two thousand sets of solar power projector TV Systems, one thousand 32-inch digital TV sets, satellite dishes and accessories within public facilities such as Schools, Youth Centres and other public areas in each village.

During the installation, more than 1,000 maintenance technicians acquired specialized skills training in digital television equipment installation and maintenance and who will play a pivotal role in ensuring this project is sustainable in the long term.

Vanguard