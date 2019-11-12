Chika Ike blameless in birthday bikini photo shoot

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood top actress, Chika Ike has totally laid her sexuality bare and on the line in a new photo shoot to celebrate her 34th birthday which came up on November 8, 2019. Decked in black bikini and looking alluring, Chika was not only captivating but also lusciously sexy.

But the most interesting thing is, instead of being picketed by her followers for the unguided show of sexuality, it was praises galore for her beauty and boldness. Only a top act diva could have gotten away with such brazenness and she sure did.

“ She ain’t no ‘Small Chops’! She is the full course meal. Happy birthday to me. It’s been an amazing year. This new chapter will be even more amazing. Thank you Lord. I am super grateful. Say a prayer for me,” she had captioned the bikini picture which she posted om her Instagram page.

But it appears the actress and author wasn’t just making public exhibition of her body, she had a plan behind it. Much like the same way she heralded the launch of her cosmetics line, ‘Blossom’, she had used the birthday bikini photo to announce her new movie which will hit cinemas from January 2020. The movie titled ‘Small Chops’ has the actress as its executive producer.

Vanguard