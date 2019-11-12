The Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition has announced this year’s highly anticipated Women in Power Luncheon, which will take place during the 2-day conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

“’The Women in Power Luncheon” aims to celebrate the role that women play in the energy and power sectors; and the great contributions they make in shaping Africa’s economic future.

“We have really exciting guest speakers who are pioneers in their field, so this is a fantastic opportunity for the business women in the sectors to meet up and be inspired, engage in peer-to-peer networking, hear from the trailblazing champions in the field and expand their field of influence,” said Women in Power coordinator Yolisa Nyoka.

The organizers have also announced that the welcome opening address for the Women in Power Luncheon will be delivered by Chief (Mrs) Anita Nana Okuribido, President of the Women in Renewable Energy Association in Nigeria. Okuribido said: “I feel very privileged to plan along with Future Energy Nigeria to launch the Women in Power platform in Nigeria having done a successful launch in Kenya.”

Another Nigerian female power pioneer who will be speaking at the event is Ms Olasimbo Sojinrin, Country Manager for Solar Sister. Discussion and talking points in the programme include update on projects supporting the role of women within the energy sector, breaking ground for women in power, status of the emancipation of women-owned businesses in the energy sector.

Vanguard