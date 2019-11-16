Chevron promises to sustain devt efforts in Ondo oil communities

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has assured of its commitment to sustainable socio-economic development of oil rich communities in Ondo State.

It, however, appealed to leaders of community based organisations such as the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities (AMAICCOMA) to build bridges with stakeholders in the community (Ugbo) to achieve peace in the communities.

The General Manager, Policy, Government, and Public Affairs, PGPA, of CNL, Mr. Brikini Esimaje stated this during the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AMAICCOMA held in Ugbo.

Esimaje noted that with sustained peace in the communities, development would be enhanced.

Speaking through CNL PGPA, Superintendent, Tony Emegere, he challenged the leadership of the association to fast track the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre project to ensure quality health care delivery for benefitting communities. Lauding the achievements of the new leadership of the association, Esimaje said that it “reinforced our belief that a process that is community-driven can stimulate quicker community development than processes and system designed without effective participation of community members”.

The Chairman of AMAICCOMA, Taiwo Orisabinone, said the body had succeeded in carrying out free medical health service for the aged and children, constructed wooden bridges and jetties in 40 communities in the area under the GMoU mandate.

He said that plans were in top gear to partner some foreign firms to provide potable water for the communities.

Orisabinone, while raising the alarm over ocean incursion in the oil rich communities, said, “We humbly appeal to CNL to assist us to arrest perennial sea incursion into our land”.

