Chelsea vs Ajax: Stunning comeback, Lampard reacts

Chelsea FC stunned every football lovers after its comeback from 4-1 against Ajax.

Summary of The Game:

Lampard made one change to the side that beat Watford at the weekend, with Marcos Alonso starting at left-back and Emerson missing out of the squad.

It was a manic start to the game, with Tammy Abraham scoring an own goal after a dangerous cross from Quincy Promes.

In the fifth minute Jorginho equalised from the penalty spot after Christian Pulisic had been brought down by Joel Veltman.

But the rest of the half went away from the Blues with Promes netting the second and then Kepa Arrizabalaga scoring an unfortunate own goal.

But the second half was even more crazy, with Donny van der Beek making it 4-1.

Cesar Azpilicueta then made it 4-2, before the game completely changed as Ajax had Daley Blind and Joel Veltman sent off in one minute.

Jorginho netted another penalty, before Reece James popped up with the equaliser for the Blues.

Azpilicueta thought he had won it with another strike, but it was ruled out for handball by VAR.

Chelsea’s Manager, Lampard’s Comments:

Disappointed or relieved?

“Both. I felt at half-time that the few times we conceded was a mix of sloppiness and bad fortune. I felt we were always in it. We are probably a bit disappointed not to win the last ten minutes.”

Worse being a manager or a player?

“It is different. Today was a mad one, not too many I can compare it to. The red cards, VAR and every manager is talking about VAR. I need to watch that back and see them. When you are on the sidelines it is difficult to grasp straight away. The spirit and character I loved.”

Compare to previous generations

“I don’t want to compare. Everyone knows the stories we had, we have to focus on what we have now. It would have been easy to turn it in at 4-1 down. But we didn’t. The senior players really pushed tonight.”

On Reece James

“He is a fantastic young player, I felt we wanted more on the right hand side. He is going to be a top player. He has got great quality. The modern full-back to join in, some are doing in an outstanding way.”

The way the group has set up

“It is tough, this group was always going to be tight. We are in it, we have two games left and have to focus on what it is. Valencia away and Lille here.”

Going to Valencia

“I felt we could have won the game as well. It is always difficult to go away, Valencia had a great result tonight.”

Ajax Coach, Ten Hag

On the Sending Off

“I think when you have played likes that you think that can’t happen. But it did. We should have had four points. I think the way that we reacted was brilliant. We were composed on the ball. With nine men we created two good chances. We deserved to win with 9 and 11. I said to the players were disappointed, but we still have it in our hands.”

On the Final Score:

“I am disappointed with the result, I think we could have had four points from the two games, we only have one point. I think we played magnificent tonight. One moment on the game changes everything. There was a foul on Blind, before he fouled, then the handball, and then the penalty. We were punished several times. I am a positive man. When we can perform like this then I can be positive.”

[Football London]

Vanguard News Nigeria.