Charles Novia launches first teen channel December 1

By Ayo Onikoyi

The first indigenous television channel for teenagers in Africa launches on December 1st in Lagos. Teen Africa TV, according to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia,’ is a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space, running for 24 hours daily across African countries and targeting first line audiences of pre-teens, teenagers aged 13 to 19 and second base young adults and the family.

“Our programming has the best of original content in genres of talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events, Novia boasts

“We are creating the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of original content on the channel. TATV will also be online and our projections in the next two years is to launch in the United Kingdom on the B SKY B Bouquet, giving the Diaspora African teens a taste of the pulsating values and creativity of the African youth experience. There’s nothing like this and we are building the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa,” he added.

On December 1, 2019, in a spectacular ceremony which has been tagged ‘The Biggest Teen Party in Africa’, TATV will have its official launch which will be attended by teens from across the country at the Balmoral Events Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. The event will be transmitted live on terrestrial and satellite televisions and also streamed live online.

Brands and media partners for the launch have already keyed into the prospects for the event with Heritage Bank as one of the strategic brand partners in this novel concept launch.

Vanguard