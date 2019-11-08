Censor Board to begin burning of pornography films in Nigeria

…to fight piracy, says Local Artists Dying

…Ease of Doing Business Policy Encouraging Industry

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Film and Video Censor Board, NFVCB says it will by November 25th embark on massive seizure and burning of pornography films and unclassified DVDs across the country.

Executive Director of the board, Alh. Adedayo Thomas disclosed this when Culture, Arts Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association Abuja, CATEWAA paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said they were embarking on the campaign against piracy because such unclassified items were responsible for the death of our local artists.

Thomas said the destruction which is starting from Abuja to other zones had already recorded lots of massively seizures of pirated foreign films and films said the items have no trace of intellectual property of the owners, hence the decision to embark on burning them now.

‘‘This collaboration is to principally develop the national Films and Video Censors Board. The Film industry has more than 200 Gilds, less than 15 are functioning. It was when I came in we were able to resolve crisis in Actor Guild of Nigeria.

‘‘I invite you to the burning of Pornography and unclassified works that will come up on 25th of November at yet to be named location. We are still doing the counting of the cost but is a huge lot.

‘‘We are starting from Abuja, then other zones. We have a lot massively seized, which we are doing the burning now.

‘‘We have embarked on all foreign films, they are illegal, it is stolen of intellectual property rights. The only foreign films that we confirm from the original owners are the ones in Cinemas. All two and three in one are not classified or censored. We have embarked on massive seizure operations.’’

‘‘‘‘Our Actors and Actresses die miserably, Baba Salah died before he finally died, Sodique Gavo should not be looking for lack of money money, Baba Idi Ogboma died miserably. The cause is unclassified, pirated foreign.’’

On the Ease of Doing Business, the NFVCD Director said the policy as created by the presidency had encouraged them to do more and today the industry has grown to the level we did not expect.

He noted that between January and August this year, only Cinemas made N4.4billion even with elections this year, adding that, ‘‘If only Cinemas with 153 screens made N4.4 billion, looking at the amount, our domestic films have generated well over 50 percent of the amount.’’

‘‘So the ease of doing business and encouraging domestic growth of our industry really help the creative industry. To enhance it more, we have to create the enabling environment for local producers, actors and actresses and embark on the seizure of all DVD Films because they are not approved and they entered into the country illegally.

‘‘Just the same way foreign rice is being treated that is the same way foreign films are being treated by us. They are messing up the domestic product. We are not banning foreign films. Foreign films that meet our standards must have IP rights of the owner and to be presented to us for confirmation before it can be on sale.

‘‘They do now allow our local films to grow the way they should grow. Without those DVD we will be able to do a lot.’’

Earlier in her address, the President of CATEWAA, Bridget Onochie told the Director that they were in his office to build a relationship and feel the lacuna in reportage of creative industry.

‘‘We have considered the importance of the film industry for mutual benefits. We have considered the importance of the film industry and over time discovered a lacuna in reportage of this industry. Film is a major part of the creative industry.

‘‘People speculate where there was no information. We came together to liaise with you so that we can establish a relationship, partner and project what you do. Our association is not aimed at holding the Chief Executives to ransom or going around with fake news, which has been a new issue in the new media,’’ said Onochie.

Vanguard Nigeria News