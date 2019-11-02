Celebrities unleash style at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week was a melting point for top celebrities, as they all turned out in style for one of Africa’s biggest fashion shows.

The stars ranging from music artistes, reality TV stars, actors, TV hosts and fashion buffs all had an exciting time, and the opportunity to feel the Heineken pulse, as the international premium beer brand brought some extra spice to the event.

From Denola Grey to Sharon Ooja, Akin Faminu and Toke Makinwa amongst, other celebrities all showed off their fashionable sides, as they participated in what is now one of Africa’s largest fashion showcases.

Following last year’s edition where BamBam and a couple other popular names walked the runway for some of the designers, this year saw even more celebrities on the runway. Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni, Mike Edwards and Venita Akpofure were some of the biggest names on the runway, displaying some of the best outfits at the event.

Other celebrities not on the runway had the opportunity to explore the exhibition area, where some other budding fashion designers were making presentations of their own unique outfits and designs. There were also fashion focused talks and a Fashion Business Series dinner which had a good number of guests in attendance.

Popular fashion designer Mai Atafo, was among the designers at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, showcasing alongside other big names like Maki Oh, Orange Culture, Sisiano, Yutee Rone and many more ace designers.

The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week continues to position the African fashion industry as one of the brightest, and as title sponsor, Heineken’s mission remains to show the world the potential and originality of Africa’s fashion designers. Over the last four years, the international beer brand has pushed African fashion to great heights and has helped to scale more upcoming brands.

Vanguard