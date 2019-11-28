Vanguard Logo

CCT: Ex-Senator, former Bayelsa Speaker, others, arraigned before Tribunal

Ex-Senator, Emmanuel Onwe from Ebonyi State, a former Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Friday Komboyein and four others have been charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja on charges of breach of code of conduct for public officers.

A statement by CCT’s spokesman, Ibraheem Zakariya said while Onwe (a former Commissioner in Ebonyi) was arraigned alone on a charge in which he was accused of refusing to return his asset declaration form at the appropriate time, Komboyein and others were arraigned on a separate charge in which they are accused of abusing their offices.

Those charged with the ex-Speaker are two former Clerks – Aaron Timiye and Owudogu Edward; and two other ex-Accountants – Thomas Tamaraodubo and Koroye Stephen.

According to Zakariya, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned on Wednesday.

