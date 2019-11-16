Breaking News
Translate

Casillas: If Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Ballon d’Or, it is not logical

On 2:08 pmIn Sportsby
Casillas, Ronado, Ballon D'or
Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas has unleashed a fierce debate on Twitter after sharing his opinions about the upcoming Ballon d’Or.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, who now plies his trade for Porto, believes that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo should not be in contention to win this year’s award.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa reveals how she was manipulated into working in porn

“Virgil van Dijk was chosen as UEFA’s best player; Lionel Messi was chosen by FIFA; if Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we use in football to determine who wins its biggest individual awards are not logical,” Casillas tweeted.

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year is chosen by 53 top sports journalists, who vote for their top three players, with first, second and third place receiving five, three and one point respectively.

ALSO READ: Nigeria goalkeeper Uzoho grateful after successful knee surgery

FIFA’s is chosen by the captains and coaches of all national teams in FIFA-affiliated federations in five continents, with fans also having a say through an online ballot which accounts for 50 percent of the final result.

These two awards are chosen based on performances throughout an entire season, whereas the Ballon d’Or spans a calendar year, with every match, including friendlies, taken into account, which is then chosen by 193 sports journalists.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.