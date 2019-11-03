Case of a nation’s forgotten gold mine

By Lazarus Ogbonna

UZO Uwani is a local government blessed with nature’s abundant gift, yet abandoned by several governments which failed to harness its potentials. Their respective methods of leadership failed to guarantee the growth of the LGA despite its relevance. Hence, the people are suffering from the cardinal epidemics that confront humanity such as ignorance, diseases, poverty, illiteracy and isolation.

Remarkably, Uzo Uwani is the centre of communities such as Obimo Ovogovo (Nsukka LGA) in the north, Aku Diewa (Igbo Etiti LGA and Akpakumenze (Ezeagu LGA) in the west, Omor/Ifite Ogwari (Ayamelum LGA Anambra) in the east. It is blessed with vast arable land for agriculture, hence the major occupation of the indigenes is farming, though on subsistence basis because of poor government support. It has coastline rivers from Adada in Nkpologu to Ese, Opanda Nimbo, Obinna and Du rivers, etc, that make farming so easy as they act as sources of natural irrigation.

Due to its strategic position and fertile land, several projects were attracted to the area in the past. One of such is the Adada Development Corporation later named Adada Development Projects. It was conceived, among other things, for animal farming bordering on piggery, cattle rearing, poultry and so on. The setting up of the projects went a long way in reducing unemployment in the area. It was equally rich in cashew plantation, hence was nicknamed Orchards. This was sited at Nkpologu. Adarice Farm Project was also sited in Adani community by the Federal Government in the late 1970s during Gen. Olusegun Obsanjo’s pet project, Operation Feed the Nation.

In the recent past, Enugu State University of Technology campus was sited at Nkpologu because of its strategic importance. It will be recalled that the only link road in Uzo Uwani was constructed by the Obasanjo military regime in the late 70s to access the farm produce. The construction which started from Ikenga junction in Nsukka to Onitsha in Anambra state was abandoned by various governments for years before it was reconstructed by President Obasanjo in 1999.

Another link road was constructed to Umulokpa via Iwollo in Ezaagu LGA by Governor Sullivan Chime. As large as Uzo Uwani local government is, these are the only roads connecting to other areas. But both roads are presently begging for attention. Note that both the Adada Development Project and ESUT campus are virtually non-existent, with Adarice in comatose and operating at an epileptic level.

The expectation that Uzo Uwani will be the food basket of Enugu State in particular and the nation in general has turned to a mirage. One had hoped that with the exit of Igbariam Farm Settlement to Anambra, Uzo Uwani would be positioned to serve the same purpose in Enugu State. Sadly too is that crime rate has increased in the area. Herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal elements have constantly frustrated access to the local government.

Farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of molestation, while women are constantly being raped. These have caused undue psychological trauma to mothers and daughters alike.

Uzo Uwani needs help. Both state and federal governments are hereby notified that the area is facing a near disastrous situation now. The good news, however, is that the current representatives are aware of the situation in all ramifications and have pledged to advance the cause of the area to all levels of governance for posibble solution. The chairman is from Ugbene Ajima, while the Member in the House of Assembly is from Nkume. The member representing the area in the House of Representatives is from Aku, while the senator in NASS is from Nkpologu.

To cap it all, the Governor of Enugu State is from Orba in Nsukka Senatorial zone. Nothing else is needed except for a synergy among all the representatives. The introduction of a vigilante group and Forest Guard by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to curb the excesses of herdsmen and criminals in the state is a welcome and laudable development, indeed a step in the right direction. This will minimise attacks on farmers and enhance security which hitherto has become non-existent.

A harmonious co-existence between the genuine herders and the indigenes will be achieved also. The award of Eziani -Ukpabi Nimbo via Ugbene Ajima and Abbi communities’ road construction by the governor is a welcome development as it will enhance development of the LGA. It is the most laudable project in the LGA.

It is our hope that the state government will give urgent attention to envisaged projects to construct the road from Onubuogbo in Nkpologu to Umulokpa, the LGA secretariat; a link road from Ogbede to Nkpologu via Aku, Adada and Ugwuonofu; restore ESUT campus at Adada as was the case in the immediate past; build or convert Adani Secondary School to College of Agriculture; revamp through guided initiative and in collaboration with the Federal Government the Adarice Farm Settlement for mechanised farming; engage investors to harness the oil drilling and exploration in Iggah and Ojoor communities in the LGA; build a tourism centre at Adada to encourage picnics and other tourism activities in the area and set up a geological team to look into oil exploration as there may be more carbon deposit in the area with particular emphasis on Obinna River in Adani community.

All these and more should be done as a way of harnessing the potentials of Uzo Uwani. If the set of leaders and political players we have fail to act now, it will take a long time to achieve progress in the area. IF THEY DON’T, WHO WILL?