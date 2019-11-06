Cargo inspection: Customs must embrace WCO safe framework— NCMDLCA

By Oko Ebuka

IN a bid to promote quality control and end the influx of unwholesome goods into Nigerian, the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, has called on the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, to adopt the safe framework system, a standard globally acknowledged by the World Customs Organisation, WCO.

In a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report, the National President of NCMDLCA, Lucky Amiwero, stated that import and export system, the economy that is vulnerable to terrorist exploitation, are caused by nature of the cargo inspection regime which contravenes the WCO safe framework of standard to secure and facilitate global trade.

Amiwero added that the form of cargo inspection, the Destination Inspection Regime, DIR, allows the influx of unwholesome goods such as arms into the country, therefore exposing the nation to serious security threats.

He, however, pointed out that there was an urgent need for Nigeria as a contracting party to the global Multi-layered security protocol, the WCO safe framework of standards, to comply with the protocol by reducing the illicit cross-border movement of unwholesome goods into the country.

He stated: “There is the urgent need to initiate the process of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various countries, where cargo throughput of import is high. Countries like China, Turkey, India, have MOUs with provision for collaborative activities on the prevention, investigation, repression and transnational crime as contained in various conventions.

“Also, the need to repair the collapsed scanners in the ports which is the core security tool to reduce the influx of illicit goods in the country, as well as the implementation of the provisions of international Cargo Security Agreement”.

