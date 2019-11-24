Breaking News
Cardi B confirms trip to Lagos for Livespot X festival

By Ayo Onikoyi

American rapper Cardi B has released an official video confirming her trip to Lagos for the maiden edition of the Livespot X Festival billed for December 7, 2019, in Lagos.

She is set to perform live on stage in Lagos on December 7, and Accra on December 8, alongside some top African acts including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and a host of others.

The much-anticipated show promises to be the biggest festival ever as Livespot X, the entertainment division of Livespot 360 ushers us into the new year with nerve-bursting music,  live performances, and all-round entertainment.

