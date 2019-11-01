By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will see holders Man City travel to League One Oxford, while Aston Villa welcome Liverpool in an uncertain all-Premier League clash.

Oxford City will face Manchester City at the Kassam Stadium, after overcoming Sunderland in a penalty shootout. A repeat of last year’s third-round meeting between the Cityzens and Oxford.

League Two Colchester, the lowest-ranked team in the cup, will come up against 5-time winners, Manchester United, making only their second appearance in the last eight.

Liverpool will travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in an all premier league tie, despite the uncertainty surrounding the fixture, after Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp threatened to pull out, due to fixture congestion.

Liverpool are set to play their first game in the Club World Cup, by virtue of being European Champions, on the 18th of December in Qatar – one of the scheduled dates for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The EFL said on Thursday morning, that it’s in talks with Liverpool to find an alternative date, possibly in January, to avoid the threat of a Liverpool pull out.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played the week commencing December 16.

The last tie sees Everton host in-form Leicester City after the toffees secured a quarter-final berth with a 2-0 victory over struggling Watford

Carabao Cup fixtures in view:

Oxford vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Colchester

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester City

