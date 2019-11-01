Carabao Cup: EFL open to moving Liverpool’s quarter-final tie

The EFL are open to rearranging Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa for the week of the semi-final first-leg ties.

Jurgen Klopp threatened to pull out of the competition if the fixture is unable to be rearranged to avoid a clash with the FIFA Club World Cup as he expressed his concerns over Liverpool’s fixture pile-up.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played the week commencing December 16 but Liverpool are set to play in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Qatar on December 18.

The EFL said on Thursday morning it is in discussions with Liverpool to “identify an alternative date” with the club for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

One of a number of options being discussed could see the all-Premier League meeting at Villa Park be played on the week beginning January 6 – the same week the semi-finals are scheduled for.

This would mean the EFL would need to find an extra date in January to accommodate an additional fixture, but there will be no change to the scheduled final on March 1.

The Premier League leaders also have a league game with West Ham to be rescheduled due to their visit to Asia and have six-midweek fixtures in a row penciled in between November 27 and January 2.

Following Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out win against Arsenal in the fourth round, Klopp told Sky Sports: “It shows the problem we have in the Premier League that no one cares about things like this, so that’s how it is.

“The competition is there, we play the game if we have no time for the next round we cannot change it.

“FIFA tells us we have to go to the Club World Cup, the Premier League tell us we have to play in the Carabao Cup so we try to play it, but if we don’t find time it will not happen in our winter break or whatever they give us, because we need that.

“So, I don’t care to be honest. It just shows what the problem is. Everybody wants us to play constantly, we’ve just thought about tonight – we’re not thinking about the next round.”

Source: Sky Sports

