CAPITAL MARKET: PEARL to honour sector leaders

…Jk Randle, Falowo, Ligaju other grace award

Organizers of PEARL Awards have concluded plan to honour corporate titans in the Nigerian Capital Markets at 2019 PEARL Awards.

According to the president of PEARL Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya: “The event is billed to come up on Sunday November 24, 2019 in Lagos. It’s an annual event where quoted companies and key stakeholders in the capital and financial markets are rewarded for their outstanding contributions to economic development”.

Sector leaders expected at the occasion include: Chairman, Board of Securities & Exchange Commission; Mr. Olufemi Lijadu; Ag. Director-General, Securities & Exchange Commission, Ms. Mary Uduk ; Past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Bashorun J.K. Randle, President, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Mr Kayode Falowo among other captains of commerce and industry.

Awards to be presented to deserving companies fall within the class of Sector Leaders, Market Excellence, Special Recognition, Special Honorary and then the Overall Highest Award (The PEARL).

Vanguard