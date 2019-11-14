CAP new board reiterates commitment to innovative strides

nguardBy Henry Ojelu

The new board of directors of the Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc has reiterated their commitment to the company’s shared values and innovative strides.

The company’s chairperson, Awuneba Ajumogobia, stated this when she led a delegation of the new board members on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to Ajumogobia, current realities and changes have made it imperative for CAP Plc to realign, particularly in the digital space.

“Today’s closing bell ceremony is remarkable for us and commemorates the new direction that we have embarked on. We want to ensure that every CAP Plc customer can attest to having an outstanding experience. This is why we are leveraging technology. We are also using technology for our internal processes, so, we are investing in applications to ensure that our processes are running more efficiently,” she stated.

She emphasized that the new management is resolute to ensure that CAP Plc becomes a flagship company on the NSE with progressive policies and strong leadership.

Also speaking, David Wright, Managing Director, CAP Plc, said the management team is leveraging every opportunity in terms of technology to grow volumes and revenue.

“We are particular about sustainable growth for the company. Technology is a major factor to achieve this and be able to deliver on our promises to all stakeholders.”

Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, urged the board and management to “strive for sustainability by adhering to high standards of corporate governance, deeper social impact, higher regulatory compliance, and greater returns for shareholders.”

