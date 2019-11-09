Can you and Buhari, stand before the throne of Judgement, Atiku’s spokesman replies Femi Adesina

By Nwafor Sunday

Miffed with the article written by the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina against his principal, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Segun Showunmi, spokesman to the later, has replied Adesina, asking if he (Adesina) and Buhari can stand before the thrown of judgement to answer authoritatively if the seat upon which Buhari is sitting, genuinely belongs to him.

Adesina had in his article published by Vanguard, made a satirical statement against Atiku. He opined that Atiku’s followers gave him (Atiku) false hope during the election, after the election and when their case was at both Tribunal and Supreme Court.

His words, “Who were those that paltered with Atiku in a double sense? Who were the people that lured him into a losing battle? Who were those who told him he was on a giant horse, not knowing that he was riding on a cockroach?”.

Irked with the statement, the outspoken Showunmi averred:

Shakespearean Femi Adesina

A fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool. (William Shakespeare, As you like it)

In this season when the Villa has become dangerous to the men of your tribe, with the man known as VP now minimized, you have in an unprofessional and despicable manner tried to do a revisionist explanation full of sycophancy on your warped reading of things around the 2019 election. Why would any sane person even consider there is anything to gloat about in one of the most disgraceful, and embarrassing sham of an election, also adjudged to be the worst in our history by those not drunk on filthy crumbs from the table of Buhari. Mister Adesina, will you keep quiet and let serious-minded historians speak some sense into you and by extension the nation.

Do you pride yourself to have done noble in a process that has called to question the dignity and otherwise credibility of INEC, the security agencies and the judiciary? Not sparing the huge consequences of a joke that Nigeria has become where affidavits without evidence now represents academic qualifications in our beloved Nigeria – thanks to you and your master. Or is it the brigandage and killing of our people that characterized that sham that has produced a stolen mandate that you gloat about. Please come near and explain how it is that you do not reflect on the greater implications of what the 2019 elections has turned out.

Nigeria has disgraced herself within the comity of African nations who have shown significant improvement in their election management processes. And need I tell you relative to Kenya where their Supreme Court has demonstrated that they are independent enough to rule on the issues in their country notwithstanding whose ox is gored.

You must think that Nigerians are fooled by that huge embarrassment that took place in our election. Well, I suppose you need to read the views of the eminent Nwabueze, and you will be tamed, that is in case your soul is not lost to the devil.

I noted that you spoke about Obasanjo and his role in Atiku’s life, I would have preferred you consider that not everything said in anger could be the real state of the human mind for sometimes when people are annoyed they say things most of which they really don’t mean, and all of which there are no evidence to substantiate. As far as I see, Atiku Abubakar in the words of Shakespeare is; “I am a man more sinned against than sinning.’

(King Lear Act 3, Scene 2)

As those who called him all sorts of names have seen the light, let’s say they have been forgiven, for indeed, it is human to err and divine to forgive.

You spoke about our supporters; the great Atikulators. Please don’t go there for there is nothing to be compared between a civilized set of people when compared with your mostly illiterate, uncultured, and barbaric minions you called Buharist. You only need to see how ours behave relative to yours. I suppose if you would be happy to have yours as children, I pray your children behave that way and as I am happy to have mine, I pray mine act like atikulators; a dedicated, educated, well driven, full of purpose and brave lot. Let me hear a resounding amen to our respective prayers.

You talked about money, this gave you and yours up as hypocrites that you all are, and you all will forever be. Thank goodness, you also can attest to it that Atiku has no access to the National purse unlike your ‘see no evil do all evil leader’ who pretends that it was with cow milk that he funded his election. It is painful when the head-thief is calling decent people out as one without any evidence.

Remember what Shakespeare said about the evil that men do live after them. Don’t worry, you will soon be called to account for your sojourn in government. I am sure that jail awaits most of you hypocrites who have plunged Nigeria into debts inching us to the status of a failed state. Yet, we can see little or nothing to show for it, sake of say you are smart rouges who will need forensic auditors to help the country unearth the corruption that is all around your government and the government you serve in.

You wonder where else we would take our petition, well you said something like tennis court, again I say, come close my child there is the court of the hearts, and minds of Nigerian people who know in truth that Buhari is sitting on a stolen mandate, and that the president they voted for was Atiku Abubakar. In any case, there is the court of history and how this era will be recorded, and certainly, as people of faith, there is the Court of God where each and every soul will give account and be recompensed for each and every action of theirs. Pray, can you and Buhari stand before the Throne of Judgement?

Shakespearean Femi Adesina, go about your duty and do not inch the nation into instability. Gloating over a sham of election is not the way to go. Peace Profound.

Segun Showunmi, Spokesman Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard

