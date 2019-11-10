Call for Osinbajo’s resignation, uncalled for – COSEYL

The call from some quarters urging the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position is uncalled for and should stop henceforth. It is not appropriate to make such call to a gentleman who has done nothing wrong to warrant such unguided statement.

Disclosing this in statement the President General of Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem, said the sack or redeployment of Vice President aides does not connote that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer comfortable with his Vice. Buhari has the right and power to hire or sack any aide within the Presidency.

It is his exclusive rights and privilege as the President of Nigeria . People should stop reading negative meaning into any action of Mr President when non is required.

President Muhammadu Buhari was the one that chose Prof. Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015 general elections and he deem it fit to work with him again for another second tenure of 4 years because of his loyalty to him . So why the call for his resignation.

If Mr. President wanted to change his vice, he would have done so peacefully during the APC primaries prior to the 2019 general elections. But he didn’t meaning that he is very comfortable working with him.

The call for Osinbajo’s resignation is unwarranted and it will over heat the polity if some people don’t desist from such calls.

Mr. President has not complained to anyone that he is not comfortable with his Vice or told anyone that he wants his Vice to resign. So why the hasty conclusion of putting words into President’s mouth or misinterpreting his actions and decisions when he has not said anything.

Osinbajo have been very loyal to Mr. President over the years . He has really proved his mettle and he should be allowed to be.

The year 2023 is very far to start over heating the polity with 2023 politics. It has not been up to 7 month President Buhari was sworn in for his second term. It is still very early to start fighting because of 2023.

What we should do as good ambassadors of this country is to support and assist Mr. President to succeed in his second term in office. The myraid of problems facing the country is not a task for one man. It is a collective responsibility. And it is only when we see it as such that we will move forward as a nation.

We should leave the Vice President alone and focus on nation building. That is the primary objective of any patriotic citizen of this country. We cannot succeed as a nation if we are not patriotic to the building and development of the nation.

We therefore call on Professor Yemi Osinbajo to disregard the call for his resignation and focus on his duties and obligation of working with Mr. President to take the country to next levels .

