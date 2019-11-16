CaddyTunes releases ‘Cancel Poverty’ video

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising singer, Babatunde Raji, aka CaddyTunes, is a new wave-making artiste pushing his craft into having a stake in the ever booming Nigerian music industry.

Shortly after the release of his latest single, ‘Cancel Poverty’ (which is enjoying massive airplay, the singer has put out a video for the song.

Speaking on the inspiration behind ‘Cancel Poverty’, the singer said, “My inspiration comes from every angle, at anytime and any season. On a particular day, I was having a meeting with my record label boss when I heard the beat. Immediately, I started humming a chorus to go along with it. I then got the beat from the producer, wrote the verses and the rest, as they say, is history.”

The Fatasi crooner also said that being signed to his current record label, High Prince Records, is one of the best things that has happened to his career. He stated, “I am currently signed to an international label called, High Prince Records, owned by my amiable boss, Prince Abayomi Balogun, aka Daddy Vic. The record label has been my home ever since I came on board. It has been more than a blessing working side by side with my boss who I regard as a brother, friend, and mentor.”

On what he has that no other artiste has Caddy Tunes said, “I believe that no one is really that special; it’s all about grace. However, I would say that I’m a core vocalist with a four octave pitch-perfect voice, a vocal coach, song writer, lover of life, and child of God.”

Vanguard