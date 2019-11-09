Breaking News
Burnley 3-0 West Ham: Hammers slide continues, as Clarets seal easy win

West Ham dropped to 16th as a wretched 3-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor condemned them to a sixth game without a win.

Going into the international break, both sides were in need of a morale-boosting three points. West Ham had been humbled by Newcastle at the London Stadium last week, while Burnley were soundly beaten 3-0 at Sheffield United.

Ashley Barnes put the hosts ahead inside 10 minutes from a corner which should not have been awarded but West Ham had reason to feel some justice had been done when Chris Wood’s header was then ruled out by a VAR review for a marginal offside.

Their relief was short-lived as a minute before the break Fabian Balbuena’s lazy touch from Roberto’s throw allowed Dwight McNeil to nip the ball off him, and Wood turned home his square ball with a great finish.

West Ham had not managed a shot on target before the break but rallied in the early stages of the second, only for Roberto to punch Ashley Westwood’s corner into his own goal (54).

The visitors totally collapsed after that setback and only avoided further punishment thanks to a combination of some fine Roberto stops and poor Burnley finishing, but that did nothing to sugarcoat a dreadful performance which was compounded by potentially serious injuries to captain Mark Noble and substitute Manuel Lanzini.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News

