Burnaboy gets Grammy nomination for African Giant

Burnaboy

By Emmanuel Okogba

Burnaboy’s African Giant album has been nominated for ‘Best World Music category’ in the recently released list for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

In the same category are Anatolian rock and Turkish Psychedelic Folk band from The Netherlands, Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (WHAT HEAT); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (FANM D’AYITI) and Angelique Kidjo (CELIA).

Fellow Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido, May D, Iyanya, Patoranking, Runtown, Banky W, among others have taken to social media to send congratulatory messages to the Ye crooner.

African Giant is Burnaboy’s fourth studio album which was released on July 26, 2019, and has nineteen tracks, one of which is the monster hit Killin Dem that features Zlatan Ibile.

See some reactions from other celebrities below

King Burna!! @burnaboy ! 🏆🏆🏆❤️ congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more! From time G. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 20, 2019

Burna Boy worked hard is ass off and never looked down on anyone. Always willing to collaborate anytime any day. No be today ! I’m glad I’m witnessing all of it. Congratulations again @burnaboy 🙌🏾 — Top Boy (@DJSPINALL) November 20, 2019

IDC about the rest of the acts on that list. Burna Boy is winning it! 🙌🏾 — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) November 20, 2019

Congrats @burnaboy … 🏆… you deserve more then a NOM .. 🖤 — Davido (@iam_Davido) November 20, 2019

Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!! Congratulations to @burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved. Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So so sooo happy for him.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yPdSpY7or7 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) November 20, 2019

