Burnaboy gets Grammy nomination for African Giant

By Emmanuel Okogba

Burnaboy’s African Giant album has been nominated for ‘Best World Music category’ in the recently released list for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

In the same category are  Anatolian rock and Turkish Psychedelic Folk band from The Netherlands, Altin Gün (GECE); Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (WHAT HEAT); Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (FANM D’AYITI) and Angelique Kidjo (CELIA).

Fellow Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido, May D, Iyanya, Patoranking, Runtown, Banky W, among others have taken to social media to send congratulatory messages to the Ye crooner.

African Giant is Burnaboy’s fourth studio album which was released on July 26, 2019, and has nineteen tracks, one of which is the monster hit Killin Dem that features Zlatan Ibile.

See some reactions from other celebrities below

