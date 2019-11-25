Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Burna Boy wins big again

On 11:02 amIn Entertainmentby
Burna Boy, South Africa
Burna Boy

By Benjamin Njoku

Afro fusion artiste, Burna Boy has made another history as he has been adjudged the overall Best Artiste in Africa.

He also won Best Male Artiste  from West Africa award.

The hit maker, who few days ago was nominated for a Grammy  award in the Best World Music Album category defeated the likes of Davido and Wizkid to clinch the  award. He was at the event to pick his award.

CAPITAL MARKET: PEARL to honour sector leaders(Opens in a new browser tab)

Also, Wizkid won the song of the year award.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.