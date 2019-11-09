Buhari’s decision to close land border in order — Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to close all the land borders in the country remained the best for the economic development of Nigeria.

He explained that although Nigerians are presently feeling the pains in view of inflated prices of edible commodity like rice, the PDP chieftain is however of the view that the suffering will be short lived.

Onuesoke who made the statement while addressing newsmen in Warri,Delta State pointed out that the border closure will force Nigeria government to address certain fundamental issues in the country’s economy, adding that closing the border is an opportunity to encourage local producers to increase their output and make something positive out of the situation. “When we close our doors to the importation of some goods, the locally made goods will enjoy patronage. By so doing, we are increasing the Gross Domestic Product of the nation, creating employment for our local people and at the same time, poverty will be eradicated.”

He disclosed that Nigeria spend a lot of foreign currency to import petroleum products which are smuggled across the border at the expense of draining our foreign exchange to import the petroleum products. Onuesoke stated that the partial closure of Nigeria’s borders has prevented the smuggling of 10.78 million litres of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, between August and September 2019.

“Figures obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency in Abuja showed that the truck-out of petrol within the last one month declined by over 10 million litres. This a great benefit to Nigeria economy,” he observed.

Vanguard