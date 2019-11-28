Buhari to attend Gas Summit in Malabo

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Friday for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to participate in the 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the one -day meeting would be attended by leaders of major gas-producing nations of the world including Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Bolivia, Iran, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, and Norway.

According to him, countries accounted for 70 percent to 80 percent of global gas reserves and production respectively

He said: “The idea of the GECF was first mooted in 2001 with the First Ministerial Meeting held in Tehran, Iran, while the First GECF otherwise called Gas Summit, took place in Doha, Qatar in 2011 with Nigeria represented at the highest level.

“Indeed, President Buhari attended the Third Gas Summit in Tehran in November 2015.

“This Fifth Gas Summit in Malabo is the first time the biennial meeting will be hosted in Africa.” (NAN)

Vanguard