President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday tasked Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to seek better ways of improving healthcare service delivery to Nigerians.

He made the call at the second National Health Summit (NHS) and the 25th Commonwealth Medical Association Triennial Conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Buhari, who was represented at the workshop by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, said “patients are at the centre of healthcare service delivery and must be accorded confidentiality and due respect.

He said: “A patient should have information and be kept updated on possible complications regarding his or her sickness.

“A patient’s privacy and confidentiality must never be compromised; he or she deserves a clean environment.”

He said that the lack of medical equipment, poor environment and the lack of confidentiality were capable of damaging the health system, noting that mindset could be used to fix the system, not necessarily money.

The President added: “Federal Government would like to open conversation with nurses and doctors; we need to strengthen our human resources.

“Efforts are ongoing to restrict the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and work with state governments to enroll more people in rural areas.

“Also, the federal government would want to see an end to industrial disharmony in healthcare institutions, which usually affect patients.

“Nigerian health human resources had reduced as some trained personnel are lost by migration to already developed economies; we will welcome suggestions from this summit to checkmate this trend.

“We shall support all efforts on the health indices of the country. Medical personnel should also take care of their health because it is a healthy professional that can provide healthcare services to patients.”

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), who was the Chairman of the occasion, said he was happy that NMA had taken upon itself the responsibility of mobilising human resources that would add to the policy thrust of government (NAN)

Vanguard