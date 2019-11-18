Breaking News
Buhari receives Lyon, Bayelsa Governor-Elect in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lyon, who was the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the November 16 elections was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the Bayelsa State election and Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru.

Also with the Governor-Elect are the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva.

