Buhari presides over FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FEC

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, FEC, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started immediately the President entered the chamber at 11:01am with the rendition of the national anthem.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the Muslim opening prayer, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said the Christian prayer.

Staff of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari are also present at the meeting.

It is expected that the Ministers will brief the State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

