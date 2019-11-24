Buhari orders security to fish out killers of Kogi PDP Woman Leader

…describes the act as criminality

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu has ordered security agencies to fish out those behind the murder of Mrs. Achejuh Abuh, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Woman leader in Kogi State.

President Buhari said the ‘evildoers’ must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday said he was expecting the scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Mrs. Abuh, who was a member of Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The statement read: “The President decries whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.

“President Buhari charges all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favor.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society.”

He sympathized with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the malefactors, and justice would be done.

Buhari said any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Woman Leader, has gone out of the realm of politics, describing it as pure criminality and bestiality.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President stated.

Vanguard News