Breaking News
Translate

Buhari meets Oshiomhole, Bello in Aso Rock

On 6:12 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed-doors with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, 10 govs to grace Ekiti Festival of Culture
 Buhari

Bello won last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Musa Wada and 23 other candidates in the poll.

He had earlier on Thursday received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

President Buhari also met the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, on Monday. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.