President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed-doors with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bello won last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Musa Wada and 23 other candidates in the poll.

He had earlier on Thursday received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

President Buhari also met the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, on Monday. (NAN)

