Buhari meets Bayelsa governor-elect in Aso Rock

Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed- doors with the Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lyon, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa was accompanied to the State House by the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the Bayelsa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

Also with the Governor-Elect are the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

 

