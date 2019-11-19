Henry Umoru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday forwarded six bills on the Aviation sector to the Senate for consideration and subsequent passage into law.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I formally request that the following Six (6) Bills be considered for passage into law by the Senate.

“The bills are: Civil Aviation Bill, 2019; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Airspace Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019; and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2019.”

Vanguard