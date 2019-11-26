Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari, Dutch PM meet in Aso Rock

On 12:58 pmIn Newsby

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed- doors with the Dutch Prime Minister,  Mark Rutte, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Rutter, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 11.02 a.m. and was received by Buhari in a brief ceremony.

Top officials of both countries will hold bilateral consultations and a business roundtable during the visit.

President Buhari and his guest will also address a joint press conference at the State House later on Tuesday.

 

Vanguard

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.