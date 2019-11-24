Buhari directs security agencies to investigate killing of PDP Woman Leader in Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all security agencies involved in the investigation into the murder of Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council in Kogi state, Mrs Achejuh Abuh, to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter.

Mrs Abuh was murdered by some suspected political thugs who stormed her house around 2.00 p.m., surrounded it, and poured petrol on the building before setting it ablaze on Monday after the Governorship election in the state.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, condemned the act, decrying whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society.”

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the malefactors, and justice would be done.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President affirmed.

Vanguard Nigeria News