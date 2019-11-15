Buhari congratulates Tribune on 70th Anniversary 

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general, felicitated with the board, management and staff of the Nigerian Tribune Newspapers on its 70th anniversary, extolling the founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose legacies in almost all sectors continue to speak of his patriotism, intellect and unusual wisdom.

Founded at the height of nationalist movement in 1949, President Buhari said he believes the Nigerian Tribune played a crucial and historical role in Nigeria’s struggle for Independence and has sustained the same activism in the post-colonial era by holding leaders to account and consistently providing information that empowers citizens to demand accountability in all spheres of national life.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina recalled the pungent and articulate editorials as well as columns of the oldest Nigerian private newspaper, which serve as resource materials for individuals, businesses and academic institutions, and has shaped policy direction of successive governments.

He affirmed that the conceptualisation of the media house with a ‘people-first’ philosophy continues to inspire its reach and influence, urging the board and management to consistently keep faith with the vision of the founding fathers.

The President said he joined the Nigerian media generally in celebrating the milestone attained by the Nigerian Tribune.