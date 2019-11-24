Buhari charges ministry on quick completion of Ajaokuta steel firm

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to his ministry for the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Adegbite disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session with journalists on the proposed Nigerian solid minerals downstream workshop slated for December 2.

The minister, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Special Duty, Sunny Ekozin, said the ministry had been working ’round the clock to actualise the “presidential directives.”

He said: “For the past three months, we have been doing everything possible to ensure we make progress and we are happy to let the nation know that the President has given us full backing in this assignment.

“The support given by the President includes political backing to ensure that Ajaokuta works and by the grace of God it will work soon.”

According to him, part of the directives by President Buhari was for the sector to solve long intractable problems bedeviling the solid minerals and to ensure Nigeria could rely on the sector to diversify its economy. (NAN)

Vanguard