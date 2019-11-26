Buhari can’t be trusted on third tem plot – Afenifere

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Tuesday asked Nigerians to be vigilant and ready to thwart any attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to take the country for a ride on the purported third term agenda.

Rising from its General Meeting held in Akure, the country home of its national leader, Reuben Fasoranti, the group advised the President to perish the thought of a third term in office.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin, who read the group’s communiqué, said “we have seen this fire before for this smoke not to be strange to us.

“Afenifere, therefore, calls on Nigerians to be vigilant and thwart any attempt to take the country for a ride once again.

“The meeting also observed that the reason given for the President for not thinking of a third term is the constitutional limit of two terms without talking about what he would do if that hindrance was removed.

“We advise the President to use his last term in office to create legacies that will place him on the good pages of history, including setting Nigeria on a federal path that will allow the constituent units of Nigeria to develop and maximise path instead of pursuing any ruinous agenda.

” The meeting took serious note of the rumoured plans to subvert the Constitution of Nigeria to allow President Buhari to have a third term in office which started with an APC senatorial candidate in Bauchi last year during a bye-election declaring that he was coming to the Senate to work for a third term for Buhari.

“This was followed by the President who has a maximum of possible eight years in the office telling the country he was going to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“To douse the tension the rumoured plot is generating, the President made a denial a few days ago which we took with a pinch of salt because it is not the first time politicians would pursue what they are denying in Nigeria swearing with Allah/God.

“We have not forgotten that Gen. Buhari told this country in 2011 that he would do only one term if he became President. He is now on a second term.

“He also promised Nigerians in 2015 that he would not have the office of the First Lady as President. He was mute when the wife issued an order that she must be addressed as First Lady and he has gone ahead to appoint six aides for the office.”

