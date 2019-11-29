Vanguard Logo

Buhari arrives Daura for ground breaking Transport University

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Buhari with Emir of Daura Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar as he arrives Daura on a 4-day Official Visit on 29th Nov 2019. PHOTO: Sunday Aghaeze

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday arrived his Daura hometown, Katsina State, after attending the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

President Buhari arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at 4.20 pm and was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The President, who is on a five-day official visit to the state, will on Monday participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu explained that the specialized university, which will be built by CCECC Nigerian Ltd, will focus on research and development of human capital for the transport sector.

The President will depart Daura on Tuesday for Kaduna.

