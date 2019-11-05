Buhari appoints Sarah Alade, ex- CBN Dep. Gov, SSA on Finance, Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday, approved the appointment of former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser on Finance and the Economy.

This was revealed In a statement made available to newsmen by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

Vanguard