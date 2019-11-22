Buhari, APC Governors, others to meet for peer review in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead a delegation of all Governors from the All Progressives Congress, APC, controlled States for a peer review meeting on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The meeting is to create room dor them to brainstorm and compare notes on how they could add value and take citizens to the next level of governance in their respective States.

The APC Governors, who would spend two days in Jos for the meeting would exchange ideas on how best the mandate of their party to take people out of poverty could be implemented.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Jos, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu said the agenda of the meeting is such that value would be added to governance in the States.

Apart from the President and Governors, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and 19 ministers would also attend the meeting.

According to Atu, “The Governors would undertake a peer review of the dividends of democracy they have provided to citizens of the country. Plateau would be hosting over 180 persons in Jos. This is another opportunity to showcase Plateau to the world, and to tell the world that peace has returned to Plateau.”

He urged citizens of the State to continue to support Governor Lalong as “the Governor is poised to take Plateau to greater heights.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.